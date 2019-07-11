Menu
Kye Enright, 21, is Caucasian, 165cm tall, slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. Suspect in the murder of Oakey man Paul Rock at Plainland on Monday, July 1.
News

Person of interest in Paul Rock murder still at large

Tara Miko
by
11th Jul 2019 2:23 PM | Updated: 3:42 PM
A PERSON of interest named in the "extremely violent" stabbing death of Oakey man Paul Rock on July 1 remains on the run from authorities.

Kye Enright, 21, was named as a person police believe could help in the ongoing investigation into Mr Rock's murder in the car park of the Porter's Plainland Hotel about 6pm on Monday, July 1.

Enright is believed to have been with another man, who has since been charged with murder, at the scene that night, having travelled to and from the Lockyer Valley venue in a black sedan.

Paul Rock, 53, of Oakey, was murdered in Plainland on Monday, July 1.
Darling Downs Detective Inspector Lew Strohfeldt said Enright was yet to be spoken to by police in relation to Mr Rock's death, and reiterated an appeal for help from the public in locating him.

Inspector Strohfeldt earlier this month described Mr Rock's death as "extremely violent".

Enright is described as Caucasian, about 156cm tall, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. The public is warned not to approach Enright, but phone 000 immediately.

