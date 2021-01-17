Person in hospital after vehicle collides with pole
A person was taken to hospital Saturday night after their vehicle collided with a pole in Biloela.
The incident reportedly occurred on Cooper St at 7.16pm.
Paramedics transported one patient to Biloela Hospital with shoulder pain.
A person was taken to hospital Saturday night after their vehicle collided with a pole in Biloela.
The incident reportedly occurred on Cooper St at 7.16pm.
Paramedics transported one patient to Biloela Hospital with shoulder pain.