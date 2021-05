Emergency crews were called to Gladstone Central.

A person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Gladstone Central on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called to Tranberg and Baillie streets at 8am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said paramedics assessed two people on scene.

The QAS spokesman said one person was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with back pain.

The other person declined transport.