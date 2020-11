Queensland Ambulance Service were called to New Auckland this morning.

A PERSON was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in New Auckland earlier this morning.

Paramedics were called to Kirkwood Rd at 8.38am.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the driver made contact with a barrier along Kirkwood Rd.

She said the patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with an arm injury.