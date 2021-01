A person was hospitalised after a single-vehicle crash in Mount Larcom this morning. Picture: Heidi Petith

A person was taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Mount Larcom on Thursday morning.

Paramedics were called to Raglan St about 4am.

One patient was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition with back pain.