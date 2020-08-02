Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Boats in the area of the incident off Amity Point, Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News
Boats in the area of the incident off Amity Point, Stradbroke Island. Picture: 7 News
News

Person flown to hospital after boat overturns

by Elise Williams, Shiloh Payne
2nd Aug 2020 5:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

One person has been flown to hospital in a serious condition after a boat overturned off Stradbroke Island. Another person was also pulled from the waters.

According to a Queensland Police spokesman, a call for help was made just after midday as two people, a man and a woman, were thrown into the water after their boat overturned in waters off Amity Point, at the northern tip of the island.

The boat subsequently sunk, while emergency efforts were underway to access and treat the two people.

It's believed the two were pulled from the water to another passing boat.

A doctor and a paramedic were lowered from an emergency helicopter onto the boat, where the patients were assessed.

One patient was flown to the Princess Alexandra in a serious condition after the near-drowning. The second patient was not injured.

Originally published as Person flown to hospital after boat overturns

More Stories

editors picks emergency injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crowds flock to Benaraby’s All Bikes festival

        premium_icon Crowds flock to Benaraby’s All Bikes festival

        News A record field of 188 racers competed for cash, prizes and trophies until midnight.

        ‘Cowardly’: Man’s violent beating of woman captured on CCTV

        premium_icon ‘Cowardly’: Man’s violent beating of woman captured on CCTV

        Crime The man hit, elbowed, dragged, pushed and pulled the woman while in a public place.

        Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from the past two days

        premium_icon Morning rewind: Catch the latest headlines from the past two...

        News The morning rewind brings you some of the latest Gladstone news from the past two...

        Which industry jobs have grown in this year

        premium_icon Which industry jobs have grown in this year

        News Research by independent technology firm CoverCard shows job advertisements grew.