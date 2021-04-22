Menu
Paramedics have been called to Gladstone Hospital where a person reportedly fell from a moving car.
News

Person ‘fell from moving car’

Rodney Stevens
, rodney.stevens@news.com.au
22nd Apr 2021 12:33 PM
Paramedics have been requested to urgently attend Gladstone Hospital where a woman has reportedly fallen from a moving car near the emergency department.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an address on Rosella and Park Streets at 12.30pm.

“We were called to reports of a woman falling from a moving vehicle,” the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said paramedics were at the scene treating the patient and were yet to provide an update on their condition.

More to come.

