Teen crushed in horror bushland mishap remains critical

UPDATE 9AM: RACQ CQ Rescue have revealed more details about a horror accident that has left a teenager with critical injuries.

A spokesperson for RACQ CQ Rescue said the crew was tasked about 8pm after the 17-year-old suffered serious head injuries when he was believed to be crushed between two cars, one towing the other, on a property nearby.

"His friends rushed him to meet the Queensland Ambulance Service at McDonald's on the Moranbah Access Road before he was transferred to Moranbah Hospital," the spokesperson said.

"RACQ CQ Rescue, with a doctor and Critical Care Paramedic on board, landed on the oval in the township just before 9pm so the flying trauma team could be transferred to the Moranbah hospital quickly.

"An hour later, the rescue helicopter departed the Moranbah oval with the teenager on board in a critical condition and arrived at Townsville Hospital at midnight."

The Mackay-based rescue helicopter flew more than 800km over six hours to transfer the critically ill teen to hospital.

