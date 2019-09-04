Menu
A patient was airlifted from a bulk carrier off the Gladstone Coast to Rockhampton Base Hospital after experiencing stroke-like symptoms last night.
Person airlifted to hospital from bulk carrier off coast

Jessica Perkins
4th Sep 2019 10:36 AM
A PATIENT was flown to Rockhampton Base Hospital last night after experiencing symptoms associated with a stroke on a bulk carrier off the Gladstone Coast.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue was called to the bulk carrier shortly after 9pm last night.

The bulk carrier, Asahi Maru, is believed to have been travelling from Japan to Gladstone.

The patient was stabilised on the ship by Rescue 300's on-board medical team before being winched into the aircraft.

They were taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital for further treatment.

Gladstone Observer

