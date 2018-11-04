Menu
One person was taken to Gladstone Hospital after inhaling a large amount of salt water.
One person was taken to Gladstone Hospital after inhaling a large amount of salt water. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue
Person airlifted after snorkelling accident on Heron Island

Mark Zita
by
4th Nov 2018 9:32 AM
ONE person was airlifted to Gladstone Hospital after suffering an accident while snorkelling on Heron Island.

The RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service was dispatched to the island yesterday afternoon, after reports they ingested an unknown quantity of salt water.

When paramedics arrived, they found them showing signs of respiratory distress.

Paramedics ensured they were in a stable condition, before being transported to hospital for further treatment and monitoring.

 

 

    Local Partners