Persistence pays off for teen star

VOLLEYBALL : Gladstone teenager Georgia Snow is aiming high.

Her dedication to volleyball is unquestionable and proof that no matter where one comes from, that they can make it big.

And the tall 15-year-old is well on the way and has no problem with school and sport time management.

"My aims in the long run is to be a member of the Australian Women Volleyroos team," Georgia said.

"A goal of mine would also to start representing Australia which hopefully is next year in the Asian and Thailand tours."

Georgia's next competition is at the Australian Volleyball Schools Cup where she will represent Gladstone State High School Sharks in the Year 11 Division One team.

Georgia had made giant strides since the days when she was an uncoordinated 11-year-old.

Training with her father and volleyball coach Adrian Webb made it work for her and she fell in love with volleyball.

"In Year 9 last year, I was moved up into the senior team in my school which was coached by Adrian (Webb)," Georgia said.

"I found that transition quite hard as I had a lack confidence in my ability at that time.

"Through that year I worked through injuries and performance anxiety, but none of it would have been possible without the support of Webby and the Shark's family."

Webb continued to push Georgia harder to be stronger and more confident every day.

Georgia found the courage to trial for the Queensland under-17 team back in March.

The initial trial squad was 85 girls aged 15-16.

The squad was culled to 46 that trained fortnightly in Brisbane.

"A fellow Shark's player and my best friend Alyssia Hampson also made the training squad with me," Georgia said.

"In order to make it to as many trainings as we could, we had to either fly to Brisbane and back, or we would fly there and Alyssia's dad, Jade would kindly drive us back."

After more than 10 trainings and numerous trips to Brisbane, the travelling Queensland Maroon and Queensland White teams were announced.

It got better for Georgia despite an injury setback.

She was a part of the highest-level Queensland Maroons team that went on to win a gold medal at the Australian Junior Volleyball Championship at the AIS in Canberra.

"Unfortunately I injured my knee in the second-last match of the tournament and was unable to perform in the gold medal match," Georgia said.

"It was still an incredible experience to work with such high-level athletes and coaches in amazing facilities."