Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner
Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner Kevin Farmer
Politics

Perrett quizzes Agriculture Minister over donation

Shelley Strachan
by
25th Jul 2019 10:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GYMPIE MP Tony Perrett has added to the State Government's headache this week, quizzing Agriculture Minister Mark Furner over his knowledge of a Labor donation made by former QUT vice-chancellor Peter Coaldrake before he handed down a report into the future of the state's agricultural colleges.

The report recommended those colleges be closed down.

Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner
Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Minister Mark Furner Kevin Farmer

"Is the minister aware that Peter Coaldrake made a personal donation of $1760 to the Queensland Labor Party two weeks before delivering his final report into the agricultural colleges?" asked Mr Perrett, the LNP spokesman on agriculture, during this week's Budget Estimates hearing.

The Courier Mail has reported today that Minister Mark Furner responded: "I am certainly not familiar with that being the case".

Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Gympie MP Tony Perrett
Shadow Minister for Agriculture and Gympie MP Tony Perrett Cassandra Glover

"This is a matter that has been well ventilated both in the media and by the LNP in the past. Those opposite have been quite disingenuous on this matter with respect to the facts," he said.　

The June 2018 donation is understood to relate to a table purchased at Labor's post-budget lunch last year where Treasurer Jackie Trad delivered a keynote speech.

The Government had pledged $125 million towards a new theatre at the Queensland Performing Arts Centre in last year's budget.

Mr Coaldrake is the chair of the Queensland Performing Arts Trust.

The Department of Premier and Cabinet commissioned Professor Coaldrake to conduct the agricultural colleges review for a $61,600 fee.

mark furner peter coaldrake tony perret
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Gladstone man fights rape allegation after removing condom

    premium_icon Gladstone man fights rape allegation after removing condom

    Crime THE pair messaged back and forth for some time before deciding to meet at an event at Tannum Sands.

    Doctors forced to turn Gladstone region patients away

    premium_icon Doctors forced to turn Gladstone region patients away

    Health Tannum practice worry they may not be able to replace a former GP

    Gladstone's Best Employee has been decided

    premium_icon Gladstone's Best Employee has been decided

    Business 'I was a bit blown away...it was very unexpected'

    Gladstone Airport passenger numbers drop by thousands

    premium_icon Gladstone Airport passenger numbers drop by thousands

    Business New report reveals the extent of declining passengers and flights.