NEXT STAGE: New community asset coming to Tannum Sands

LISTEN UP: The new stage will mean the committee behind the BAM festival will no longer have to hire a stage each month. Mike Richards GLA050817OUTA
Andrew Thorpe
by

A NEW addition is coming to the Tannum Sands skyline - a permanent performance stage at Millennium Esplanade.

The stage is set to be built within the next few months by the Boyne Tannum Arts Business & Community Association, the committee behind the monthly Beach Arts & Music festival.

BTABC president and Gladstone Region councillor Kahn Goodluck said the new stage was the result of years of fundraising by a hard-working volunteer corps, along with a grant from Boyne Smelters.

"It's all been designed to fit within the theme of the buildings there already," Cr Goodluck said.

The permanent stage will mean the committee will no longer have to hire a stage each month for the festival.

 

NEW STAGE: Preliminary blueprints for the new stage on Millennium Esplanade. BTABC

It will be donated to the council by the committee as a community asset, meaning anyone will be able to hire the stage through the council's usual facility booking process.

"People might want to have a wedding or a barbecue there," Cr Goodluck said.

"It's just a way that the committee can give back to the community."

Gladstone Observer
