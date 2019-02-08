Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The new period emoji. Picture: Twitter
The new period emoji. Picture: Twitter
Technology

Bloody great emoji coming to phones

by Natasha Christian
8th Feb 2019 10:37 AM

A tiny drop of blood is expected to create some big and heavy conversations after it was announced a 'period emoji' would be coming to smartphone keyboards.

The emoji is being rolled out in coming months, thanks to UK girls' rights group Plan International.

The group have succeeded in their #PeriodEmoji social media campaign to get the special emoji.

Its goal is to help cut the shame and stigma that girls and women face when talking about their period.

The inclusion of an emoji which can express what 800 million women around the world are experiencing every month is a huge step towards normalising periods and smashing the stigma which surrounds them," Head of Girls Rights at Plan International, Lucy Russell, said.

"For years we've obsessively silenced and euphemised periods. As experts in girls' rights, we know that this has a negative impact on girls; girls feel embarrassed to talk about their periods, they're missing out, and they can suffer health implications as a consequence."

"An emoji isn't going to solve this, but it can help change the conversation. Ending the shame around periods begins with talking about it."

Unicode, the California group who manage emojis, has confirmed the bloody great addition will be added to keyboards as early as March 2019.

More than 55,000 people supported calls for the emoji to be added to the global keyboard.

Plan International said research shows a clear need for more open conversation about menstruation.

A survey of women aged 18-34 found half (47 per cent) believed a period emoji would make it easier for them to talk about their periods with female friends and partners.

The girls' rights group and NHS Blood and Transplant came up with the design.

The group's first design attempt - an image of 'period pants' was rejected.

"Emojis play a crucial role in our digital and emotional vocabulary, transcending cultural and country barriers. A period emoji can help normalise periods in everyday conversation," Carmen Barlow, a digital strategist for Plan International said.

"For an organisation like Unicode to recognise that menstruation should be represented in this new global language is a huge step towards breaking down a global culture of shame around periods."

The reaction to the rollout of the new emoji has seen a mixed reaction on social media.

While most are supportive of the tiny droplet, some are cringing at the thought of it being on their keyboard.

Fortunately unused emojis tend to hide in the abyss of phones when they're not used, so those who aren't a fan won't see it much unless they go looking.

RED BY NUMBERS

Almost 70 per cent of UK girls say they’ve been refused a toilet break from their schoolteacher to check on their period. Picture: Supplied
Almost 70 per cent of UK girls say they’ve been refused a toilet break from their schoolteacher to check on their period. Picture: Supplied
  • Forty per cent of UK girls have used a toilet roll instead of pads of tampons because they cant afford them
  • Forty-eight per cent of UK girls (14-21) say they are embarrassed by their periods
  • Almost 70 per cent claimed they have been refused a toilet break during school time to check their period

(Statistics from Plan International 2017 survey)

More Stories

communication destigmatise editors picks emoji period

Top Stories

    'Absolute bedlam': Concerns about road safety at Toolooa SHS

    premium_icon 'Absolute bedlam': Concerns about road safety at Toolooa SHS

    News 'Kids are walking across the road, cars are getting impatient - it's very unsafe for the students.'

    One court appeal dealt with, another legal stoush starts

    premium_icon One court appeal dealt with, another legal stoush starts

    News Gladstone terminal company's latest court challenge.

    Fears over coral health in latest Harbour report card

    premium_icon Fears over coral health in latest Harbour report card

    News Below average results for coral, seagrass and mud crabs in 2018.

    WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    premium_icon WHAT'S ON: 72 Hours of things to do this weekend

    News Are you looking for something to do this weekend?

    • 8th Feb 2019 12:00 PM