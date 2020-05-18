‘Perfect timing’: Vinnies store reopens

VINNIES Gladstone will get back to helping the region’s vulnerable when the store reopens today.

It closed amid coronavirus restrictions and St Vincent de Paul executive officer Tanya Doherty said staff and volunteers were excited to get the store up and running.

“It’s been a long break but it’s given us time to reflect and get excited about reopening,” Ms Doherty said.

Social distancing precautions will be adhered to, including contactless donation drop zones.

“We ceased accepting donations at the start of the restrictions but will be accepting donations in store from (today),” Ms Doherty said.

“However, those donations will have to go into quarantine for 72 hours.”

Ms Doherty said it was important the Vinnies stores resumed operation because demand for support was very high as people look for help after job losses due to COVID-19.

“Reopening will be of great help to those people,” she said.

And with this week being National Volunteer Week, Ms Doherty said getting back to business was “perfect timing”.

“We need to really look after our volunteers,” Ms Doherty said.

“It’s an exciting week to thank them and get back to work.”

Vinnies Gladstone will be open Monday to Friday 9am-4pm (hours subject to change).

Vinnies Calliope will remain closed until further notice as the organisation staggers store reopenings across the state.

Those needing support are encouraged to call 1800 846 643.