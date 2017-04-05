Perfect time to adopt: Gladstone RSPCA 'full to the brim'

NEED A HOME: The Gladstone RSPCA's Nicole Allison and Jolander Borchers are hoping Lotus, Cleo and Zarli will find a home this Sunday.

IF YOU'VE ever thought about adopting a dog or cat - and have the time and space to commit to a pet for life - now is the perfect time.

The Gladstone RSPCA is full to the brim with dogs and cats looking for a new home.

"We really need to get these animals adopted out,” RSPCA Gladstone president Nicole Allison said.

"We've had some dogs in care for six months.”

Unlike some other RSPCA centres, the Gladstone facility does not act as a permanent shelter, relying instead on an army of foster carers to care for their animals.

"With the Easter break coming up, a lot of our carers go away for the long weekend,” Nicole said.

"This is the most important time of the year to get these dogs and cats adopted out.

"We want them to have a home for the holidays.”

This Sunday RSPCA Gladstone is holding a discounted adoption day, with adult dogs and cats able to be adopted for $50.

"They're fully health checked, desexed, micro-chipped and registered with council,” Nicole said.

"At $50 we're making a huge loss - we lose money on regular adoption fees by the time we pay the vet - but this is the point we're at.

"And you're saving an animal's life instead of encouraging places like puppy farms.”

Anyone looking to adopt an animal on Sunday will still have to go through the usual process of checks and balances.

"We have a process that anyone adopting a dog or cat has to go through, with property checks and a phone interview,” Nicole said.

"If someone wants to take their pet home on Sunday they can call 0439 709 369 to do the checks in advance. If they're coming from out of town they need to bring photos of their property.”

There is also a two-week trial period for each pet.

"Regardless of the price, please make sure it is a full family decision,” Nicole said. "You're getting a pet for life. Make sure you have the time and are in a situation to bring an animal into your home.”

Dog adoption day is 9am to 12pm Sunday at 17 Albert Rd Callemondah.

Cats are available to be adopted from 10am to 1pm at 17 Pams Court, Beecher.