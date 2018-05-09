Perfect spot for Tannum wedding day

Taryn O'Shea and Ben Fletcher were married at The Kalori Centre in Tannum Sands on April 28, 2018. PHOTOS: Isabella Chellingworth/Contributed

Taryn O'Shea and Ben Fletcher were married at The Kalori Centre in Tannum Sands on April 28, 2018. PHOTOS: Isabella Chellingworth/Contributed Contributed

IT WAS the perfect day for Tannum Sands couple Taryn O'Shea and Ben Fletcher, who tied the knot on Saturday, April 28.

Married in front of over 100 family and friends by marriage celebrant Judy Whicker, the ceremony at the Kalori Centre went without a hitch.

It was an emotional time for all involved, especially Taryn, who chose to have both her parents walk her down the aisle.

"My mum was crying most of the day," she said.

"I had both my mum and my dad walk me down the aisle.

"A lot of people were a bit surprised, but thought it was a really nice gesture at the same time.

"I have a close relationship with both of them so I wanted them both to be a part of it."

The couple, who originally met online, are both from Brisbane.

Taryn O'Shea and Ben Fletcher were married at The Kalori Centre in Tannum Sands on April 28, 2018. PHOTOS: Isabella Chellingworth/Contributed Contributed

Their wedding gave friends and family, some from as far away as New Zealand and Tasmania, the opportunity to visit Tannum Sands for the first time.

Taryn said the Kalori Centre, which hosted their reception was the perfect spot.

"We had the ceremony up the top and the reception down at the marquee," she said.

"We just love the location, it's a beautiful river location and was a good excuse for us to get our friends and family to come and see where we live.

"It was nice for them and they loved it."

The highlight of the evening came during the reception, with Ben showing off some of his silky dance moves.

"Ben did a bit of a choreographed dance for the garter toss, which was a big hit," Taryn laughed.

"He loves to dance.

"We just wanted it to be one big party."

The newlyweds are looking forward to a potential honeymoon in America in October, with an upcoming golf weekend filling the void temporarily.