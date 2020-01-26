Perfect series wins for Duff and Stanhope against NZ Kiwis

UPDATE

TOUCH: Gladstone's Sophie Duff and Tallis Stanhope were part of Australia's respective 3-0 Trans-Tasman Test Series wins against New Zealand.

Tallis was the captain of the Australian mixed under-20 side and admitted the series-deciding game against the Kiwis on Saturday was the hardest he has played in.

His Aussies prevailed 7-5 on Saturday to clinch the series.

The Emus then made it 3-0 on Sunday in another 7-4 win.

"It was an awesome series and we came out on top in the first two games," Stanhope told Touch Football Australia.

"That third game was a bit of a struggle and conditions were hot."

Stanhope said his World Cup success with the Aussie team had helped improve his game.

"Kuala Lumpur had helped me build my game and helped me with my composure," he said.

Qld Touch Junior State Cup - U/18 boys grand final between Redlands and Rockhampton - Tallis Stanhope (Redlands).

Duff's Australia Emus' under-18s backed up from a convincing 9-2 win in game one on Friday with a gritty victory on Saturday.

Her perfect campaign was complete on Sunday as the girls thumped New Zealand 11-3.

DAY 2

The Aussies can make it a clean sweep on Sunday with the third and final games at 9am for Duff and Stanhope will be in action at 11am.

Games are streamed live via this LINK.

FRIDAY - DAY 1

TOUCH: Gladstone's Sophie Duff played her role in Australia Emus' 9-2 win in game one of the Trans-Tasman Test Series against New Zealand.

She has the chance to be in a series-winning team if the Emus get up again on Saturday in game two at noon and then again on Sunday at 9am.

Sophie Duff and Tallis Stanhope Contributed

It was also great news for Australian mixed under-20 captain Tallis Stanhope, also from Gladstone.

His team edged out the Kiwis 8-7 in a classic game.

Stanhope will hope his team seals the series on Saturday in game two which starts at 2pm.

Sunday's game is at 11am and all games are streamed live via this LINK.

EARLIER

TOUCH: Gladstone's Tallis Stanhope and Sophie Duff have national duties on Friday and on the weekend in Newcastle.

The pair will represent their respective Australian under-21 mixed and under-18 women teams at the Touch Football Australia Trans-Tasman test series against New Zealand.

Stanhope, 18, said preparations have been spot on.

"They have been good - we had training camps, one in Sydney and one on the Gold Coast," he said.

"They were about putting us through our paces and about team building."

Stanhope had a taste of international representation last year in the Aussie under-18 mixed side.

"It will be a higher level again and the New Zealanders will be physical," he said.

Games will be streamed live.

Game one is at 3.30pm on Friday with the next two matches Saturday at 2pm and Sunday at 11am.

Stanhope, who is currently studying towards a degree in clinical physiology, has watched Duff develop closely.

"I know her pretty well and it's great to see her progress," he said.

Tallis Stanhope will be in action today for Australia.