Perez apologises to ‘D-list’ Richard Reid

Perez Hilton has apologised to Richard Reid for calling the former Today show star "a D-list version" of himself.

Hilton spoke to The Daily Telegraph last year after Reid was crowned the winner of I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! and claimed that he was the producers' first pick to star on the program in 2019.

"I was on Skype with the executive producer and they ended up instead casting a D-List version of me," Hilton said at the time.

"Not to diss to him, but I am an international icon and that Richard whatever his name is, is not."

Perez Hilton is an ‘international icon’.

2019 winner Richard Reid.

In an interview with Kyle and Jackie O last week, Reid admitted that Hilton's comments "hurt my feelings".

"Here's the deal, they did approach him (last year)," Reid said on radio. "But then, when they found out I was available, the line went cold and they didn't talk to him again."

Reid told the KIIS FM duo that he considered himself a bigger star in Australia than Hilton thanks to his years of TV appearances.

"I just think it was a little bit of sour grapes that they went with me (on I'm A Celeb last year) who is much more known to the TV viewing public in Australia than he is," Reid said.

"It just hurt my feelings and I was like, 'Oh well.'"

Hilton was booted from the jungle in last night's episode of I'm A Celeb, and this morning he told news.com.au he was sorry for his comments about Reid.

"In all seriousness, I'm genuinely sad that I hurt his feelings," Hilton said. "I thought he would understand that I was just stirring the pot on purpose, I was just being cheeky. I didn't really mean that, I was just being silly.

"I would on the record like to apologise to him, and he's absolutely correct, he has more of an ongoing presence in Australia than I do, a thousand per cent."

Celebrity blogger Perez Hilton says he was just ‘stirring the pot’. Picture: Perez Hilton

There are just seven celebrities left on the Channel 10 reality show, and Hilton told news.com.au that he wanted the Australian public to crown Miguel Maestre the winner.

"I think it's pretty obvious and clear at this point, hopefully, that the top two are going to be Miguel and Rhonda (Burchmore)," Hilton said. "I think Rhonda is also deserving, but I think Miguel is just more.

"Miguel is the heart of the camp and Rhonda is the soul. While soulfulness is powerful and a beautiful thing, without the heart and blood you're going to die. That's how important he is to that camp and every single person in there."

Hilton added that the win would mean more to Maestre whose confidence was dealt a blow after his appearance on Dancing With The Stars last year.

"He confided in me that after being voted out first on Dancing With The Stars, it really got to him," Hilton told news.com.au.

"He told me that after Dancing With the Stars, any request that he received to do something that was not cooking related, he turned them all down for six months.

"It would mean so much to him to win," Hilton added.

Celebrity chef Miguel Maestre is the favourite to win I’m A Celeb.

Also in I'm A Celeb news today, Tom Williams made it clear he was less than impressed by the way Perez Hilton left the camp site after being voted out last night.

As soon as his name was announced by Julia Morris and Dr Chris Brown, Perez picked up his bag, told the camp mates that "it was a pleasure meeting most of you" and then left without any hugs or handshakes.

Speaking to Nova's Fitzy and Wippa this morning, Williams said: "Look, just seeing him exit last night and just to get up and walk out and not even shake anyone's hand, we've all watched title fights, we've all grown up playing footy, no matter which opponent, your mum and dad and coach always say, 'you go up and you shake the opponents hand!'

"For Miguel to cook that guy three meals a day and for him (Perez) to just walk out with not acknowledging him, that's not how you play the game," Williams added.

In his exit interview with 10 Daily, Hilton addressed his speedy departure from camp, saying: "I bolted from camp because I was genuinely thrilled to leave today".

