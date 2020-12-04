People’s choice winners of art awards announced

Winners of the QAL People's Choice Awards as part of the 45th Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards and Exhibition l to r Cameron Curd - Manager and Curator of the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum, Belinda Lord - QAL Communities & Communications Specialist, Jet James - Artist, Hayley Sparks - daughter of Irene Sparks, Artist, William Debois - Artist, Karen Norris - Voter's Pr

Winners of the QAL People's Choice Awards as part of the 45th Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards and Exhibition l to r Cameron Curd - Manager and Curator of the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery & Museum, Belinda Lord - QAL Communities & Communications Specialist, Jet James - Artist, Hayley Sparks - daughter of Irene Sparks, Artist, William Debois - Artist, Karen Norris - Voter's Pr

THE WINNERS of the Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards and Exhibition QAL People’s Choice Awards have been revealed following a successful 45th year of the Rio Tinto sponsored event.

This year the competition, currently on exhibition at the Gladstone Regional Art Gallery and Museum, received 183 entries across four categories: Easel Paintings, Works on Paper, Three Dimensional and Fibre works, and Digital works.

The public were asked to vote on their favourite artwork in each category, with 800 votes lodged.

Winners were honoured at a formal celebration held at the GRAGM on December 2, each taking home $500 and an award certificate.

Taking out top spot across each category were:

Easel Paintings – ‘Storm Man #2’ by Jett James

Works on Paper – ‘After the Rain’ by Irene Sparks

Three Dimensional and Fibre Works – ‘Plucky Pelicans’ by Andrea Farrow

Digital Works – ‘Bauxite Pile, QAL’ by William Debois

The 800 votes were also included in the voters’ draw, where voters were in the running for a fantastic prize.

As the winner of the voters’ draw, Karen Norris will enjoy an all expenses paid trip to either Heron or Wilson Island.

QAL General Manager Pine Pienaar said the company was proud to be associated with an art exhibition with such a long and rich heritage.

“Rio Tinto and QAL are proud to once again support the Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Art Awards,” he said.

“We are privileged to have a number of local artists in the Gladstone region and fortunate that the community can share in our local history, beauty and diversity through their artwork.

“The QAL People’s Choice Awards not only allows our artists and the community to be involved and have their say, it encourages everyone to come into the gallery, view the exhibition and see the spectacular talent our region has to offer.

“Well done to the artists who won their categories in the People’s Choice Awards and congratulations to the winner of our voter’s draw, Karen Norris, who will be visiting either Heron Island or Wilson Island on a trip with all expenses paid by QAL.”

The exhibition is on display at GRAGM until 5pm on January 30.

For more information on the 45th Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards, visit the website.

