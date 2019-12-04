People’s Choice winners announced

Laura-Jane Kemp won the Works on Paper category at the QAL People’s Choice Award with her piece I Have My Dad’s Eyes . Pictured with dad Brendan MacNamara

THE 44th Rio Tinto Martin Hanson Memorial Art Awards brought together works from artists across the region.

Rio Tinto Gladstone community and communications manager Kylie Devine-Hewitt said 384 pieces of art were entered into the awards.

Yesterday Ms Devine-Hewitt presented the winners of the QAL People’s Choice Awards at Gladstone Art Gallery and Museum.

She said this year there were 1362 votes.

“It’s one of the biggest years we’ve had,” Ms Devine-Hewitt said.

“We’re really pleased with the involvement of the community across all different groups.”

Ms Devine-Hewitt said the artists recognised should feel “really proud”.

“It means the effort you’ve put into your artwork has been recognised and appreciated by people broader than just your group of friends,” she said.

Cameron Curd, Tracey Bartlett, Andrea Farrow, Laura-Jane Kemp and Kylie Devine-Hewitt at the QAL People's Choice Awards presentation 4 December 2019

Laura-Jane Kemp won the Works on Paper category with her piece I Have My Father’s Eyes.

Kemp said she had entered the competition for a few years but this was the first time she’d been recognised.

“It’s really exciting,” Kemp said.

Julia Davis with her artwork Unspoiled at the QAL People's Choice Awards presentation 4 December 2019

Winner of the Easel Paintings category Julia Davies said she took inspiration from her daily walks along the beach for her piece Unspoiled.

Andrea Farrow took out the Three Dimensional and Fibre Works category with Not Just a Knight.

Ash Coates won the Digital Works category with Mycorrhizal: It Comes in Waves.

Each voter went in the draw to win a trip to Heron or Wilson islands.

Tracey Bartlett won the Voter’s Prize.