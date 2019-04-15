Hogan robbed of more than world title

Three American boxing judges might have cost Brisbane's Dennis Hogan millions of dollars in earnings on Sunday but the brave battler says he will bank on the worldwide controversy of his super-welterweight title fight with Jaime Munguia to eventually secure his future.

Hogan lost a desperately close majority decision to the giant Mexican world champion who is now undefeated in 33 fights but has a huge question mark over his right to wear the world title belt.

Hogan is lodging an official protest with the World Boxing Organisation today and is confident he will be world champion by the end of the year.

A devastated Dennis Hogan after the controversial decision. Picture: Getty

While Munguia has promised Hogan a rematch, there is also a strong possibility the 22-year-old will vacate the 70kg title and move to the heavier 72.5kg middleweight belt where multi-million-dollar showdowns with Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin await.

That would leave Hogan in one corner fighting for the vacant world title.

"I'm very disappointed but I'm not one for crying,'' Hogan said, as he left for a two-week vacation in his native Ireland with partner Brideen and 18-month-old daughter Aria.

"I knew I won that fight.

"The stadium absolutely went dead after the decision and I couldn't believe my ears. I looked down and (commentator and former world champ) Julio Cesar Chavez just dropped his head and I knew I'd been ripped.

"We want the rematch. Obviously I'm fighting for my family and the judges have just ripped that bright future for my family because my next fight would have been as world champion.''

Hogan's heartbroken promoter Paul Keegan said the 34-year-old he calls "The People's Champion'' would have been guaranteed at least $1 million for his next bout as world champ. He earned almost $500,000 for the challenge against Munguia, who pocketed $1.5 million.

"Boxing is a business but there is a very personal element to it as well and Dennis had his partner and baby here for the fight. A win would have set up his family for life after years of struggle. It hurts so much to see him win the fight but not get the title.

"All the critics said Dennis wouldn't last four rounds with this guy and instead he absolutely schooled Munguia.''

American judge Richard Levine scored the fight a draw 114-114 but was outvoted by his countrymen Rocky Young (115-113) and Waleska Roldan (116-112), who both had the giant Mexican in front.

Jaime Munguia (L) lands a right hand on Dennis Hogan. Picture: Getty

Hogan's hard-as-nails trainer Glenn Rushton, a martial arts master, was reduced to tears by the result.

"It was a robbery,'' said Rushton, who engineered Jeff Horn's win over Manny Pacquiao two years ago and came so close to orchestrating another monumental upset.

"All the commentators had Dennis winning the fight. You could see the defeat in Munguia's face.''

While the Hogan camp would love to stage any rematch in Brisbane, the huge cost means it would most likely be held in America and Keegan will be pushing for it in either New York or Boston where there are large numbers of Irish expats.

Hogan was very much in hostile territory in Mexico, booed into the ring by 15,000 Munguia fans at the Arena Monterrey, who chanted for their hero throughout the thrilling fight.

Commentator Chris Mannix, who called the bout for streaming service DAZN, had Hogan winning seven rounds to five and an online poll by the company had 59 per cent of respondents saying Hogan deserved the decision.