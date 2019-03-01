Menu
SMOULDERING: Police are investigating a house fire at Beecher. Contact police if you saw or know anything.
People urged to come forward after Beecher house fire

Mark Zita
1st Mar 2019 5:00 PM
POLICE are asking for the public's help after a suspicious fire destroyed a property at Beecher, south of Gladstone.

At 3.50am yesterday four Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were called to an address on Pams Crt after a neighbour reported the incident.

Firefighters found the property well alight with part of the roof collapsed.

The flames were extinguished an hour later and the property was deemed completely destroyed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Tony Andersen said police declared the property a crime scene soon after.

"(The house) is being examined by our forensic officers in relation to the fire being treated as suspicious,” Sen-Sgt Andersen said.

No one was in the house at the time of the blaze and the homeowner was found in a nearby shed.

"He has no injuries and is currently assisting police with our investigation,” Sgt Andersen said.

Police are investigating the cause of the blaze and have not ruled out arson.

"We treat all fires as suspicious until treated otherwise,” Sgt Andersen said.

"It's all part of our investigation at the moment.”

The house was sealed off as a crime scene for the remainder of the day.

If anyone has information or footage regarding this incident, they are urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1300333000.

