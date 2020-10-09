People ‘two-thirds more productive’ working from home

Working from home is more productive for two-thirds of people surveyed in a new study by CQ University.

Working from home is more productive for two-thirds of people surveyed in a new study by CQ University.

THE NEW normal of working from home in Gladstone and across CQ is more productive, according to thousands of people interviewed in a new study on understanding staff management and employee experiences during COVID-19.

The study was conducted by CQ University work and employment researcher, Associate Professor Linda Colley, in collaboration with Dr Sue Williamson of the UNSW Canberra and the Community and Public Sector Union.

The study interviewed 6000 employees and managers in the Australian Public Service.

The results showed almost two-thirds of employees believed they were more productive working from home during the pandemic, which Associate Professor Colley acknowledged was a positive outcome for working parents.

“This was particularly the case for women with children aged from 5-17 years old, which is a surprising result and contrary to emerging research,” Ass Prof Colley said.

“Around one-sixth of respondents also told us that working from home enabled them to increase their part-time hours.

“This may indicate that working from home might lessen the need for women to work part-time just to manage their work and caring responsibilities.”

School teachers Pieter Oosterloo, 35 and his wife Victoria, 34, have both been working from home during the pandemic. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

The research also found women adapted to working from home more easily than men.

“More men than women told us they were less able to undertake the relational aspects of their job such as networking, mentoring others, and maintaining professional networks,” Assoc Prof Colly said.

“This might indicate men are not as good at reaching out when working from home.”

“This is also supported by findings showing female managers were more likely to hold additional meetings (62% women; 57% men) or to hold social meetings (39% women, 30% men) with their teams during the pandemic.”

Dr Williamson said the pandemic had begun to change the traditional working models and expectations of businesses across Australia.

“The nature of flexible working is changing before our very eyes,” she said.

“For decades, the focus has been primarily on flexible working hours – now it seems location is just as important – if not more so.

“Organisational policies may be lagging behind practices, but managerial resistance has been overcome with some managers were implementing working from home policies that will accommodate families.”

While there was still room for improvement, Associate Professor Colley said the personal benefits, including less commuting time, more time with family and for caring responsibilities were large benefits for families.

“If working from home is going to be the ‘new normal’ for some families better infrastructure, an increased focus on workplace health and safety, particularly regarding long working hours; and an improved focus on maintaining relationships and professional networks is required,” Ass Prof Colley said.

Related stories:

Annoying part of working from home

How to nail working-from-home life

The truth about working from home in Queensland