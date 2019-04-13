'People see us and join in': Hula hoops have town in a spin

A GROUP of Gladstone residents have spun their own unique club, the Gladstone Hula Hoopers.

The group which meet at Lions Park on Sunday afternoons is run by Kat Dowling who started the club as a way to make friends around the region.

"For me, hooping is exercise for the body and mind and I wanted to share that with people around Gladstone,” Mrs Dowling said.

The group formed in autumn last year, with tourists and residents of all ages turning up to have a spin.

"We tend to end up with as many members as I can carry hoops to the park,” Mrs Dowling said.

"People see us and join in.

"Often we have mums bring their kids over who work up the courage and can't resist having a go themselves.”

The group are also involved in the monthly Crow St Creative Friday night event, where they do hooping and dress-ups in the kidzone using light-up hula hoops.

Mrs Dowling said one of the best things about the group was the opportunity to meet new people and introducing people to hooping.

She said there was one key factor that deterred people from trying it.

"If you've not had much success in the past it might just be that most people don't get the right-sized hoop,” she said.

"A lot of hoops are sized for kids but proper grown-up hoops should reach from the ground to your belly button.”

Anyone is welcome to join the not-for-profit group and spend the afternoon spinning around.