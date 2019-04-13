Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FUN EXERCISE: Gladstone Hula Hoopers Sabine Dowling and Kat Dowling practise their hooping skills.
FUN EXERCISE: Gladstone Hula Hoopers Sabine Dowling and Kat Dowling practise their hooping skills. Contributed
Community

'People see us and join in': Hula hoops have town in a spin

liana walker
by
13th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of Gladstone residents have spun their own unique club, the Gladstone Hula Hoopers.

The group which meet at Lions Park on Sunday afternoons is run by Kat Dowling who started the club as a way to make friends around the region.

"For me, hooping is exercise for the body and mind and I wanted to share that with people around Gladstone,” Mrs Dowling said.

The group formed in autumn last year, with tourists and residents of all ages turning up to have a spin.

"We tend to end up with as many members as I can carry hoops to the park,” Mrs Dowling said.

"People see us and join in.

"Often we have mums bring their kids over who work up the courage and can't resist having a go themselves.”

The group are also involved in the monthly Crow St Creative Friday night event, where they do hooping and dress-ups in the kidzone using light-up hula hoops.

Mrs Dowling said one of the best things about the group was the opportunity to meet new people and introducing people to hooping.

She said there was one key factor that deterred people from trying it.

"If you've not had much success in the past it might just be that most people don't get the right-sized hoop,” she said.

"A lot of hoops are sized for kids but proper grown-up hoops should reach from the ground to your belly button.”

Anyone is welcome to join the not-for-profit group and spend the afternoon spinning around.

community group gladstone gladstone hula hoopers hula hoop
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Local achievers wanted for community awards

    premium_icon Local achievers wanted for community awards

    News According to Awards Australia the event recognises the 'passion of people who are committed to making Queensland a better place to live'.

    Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

    premium_icon Weekend Property Guide: What homes are open in Gladstone?

    News 52 homes from Clinton to Tannum Sands will have their doors open

    REVEALED: The latest designs for the East Shores upgrade

    premium_icon REVEALED: The latest designs for the East Shores upgrade

    News Find out which key element is being reconsidered