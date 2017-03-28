WATCH: People preparing for flooding in Gladstone region

ALTHOUGH the weather is relatively calm in Gladstone at the moment, conditions are only expected to get worse because of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Wind speeds are low at the moment, however rain has begun to fall heavily in Gladstone.

Gladstone State Emergency Service local controller Doug Savage said they have had people collecting sandbags in preparation for possible flooding.

Mr Savage said it was a good idea to be prepared.

The Whitsunday Islands are being battered by the cyclone at the moment and there are big waves being seen off Mackay's breakwater.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk it was going to be a very long day.

"The destructive winds are going to get up to 260 kmh, it is a destructive category four," she said.

"The best place for people to be is in their homes and emergency personnel cannot respond until after the storm has passed.

"We cannot put people's lives at risk going to SES callouts when it is unsafe to do so. So please everyone, it's gonna be a really, really long day.

"Stay in a place, stay close to your family, make sure you have the supplies there next to you. The winds are going to increase in intensity and it's going to be really tough today but everyone is with you and everyone is thinking about you."

Earlier Gladstone Regional Council Mayor and chair of the Gladstone Local Management Disaster Group, Matt Burnett, said residents should prepare for flooding.

"The current impact on the Gladstone region will be significant rainfalls through the rest of the week," Cr Burnett said.