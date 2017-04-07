People power as Coles opens every single checkout

Tina Sears is a popular check-out operator at Coles, Gladstone, showing excellent customer service for 13 years. Photo Laura McKee / The Observer

SELFSERVE checkouts could soon be a thing of the past.

Coles Gladstone will have every checkout open at the weekend, with a person on every checkout.

The decision comes as part of a national movement where Coles are opening all checkouts across Australia this weekend only between 10am to 6pm.

In December last year, Coles stores across Toowoomba opened 40 extra checkouts leading up to Christmas.

Managing director John Durkan said the aim was improve wait times during one of the busiest periods in the year for Coles and its customers.

"We hope our teams can help customers spend less time waiting to be served and more time with their families and friends,” Mr Durkan said.

There were more than 900 checkouts open across Queensland during the festive period, which created an extra 8430 shifts.