People just aren't getting it: 6 drink drivers this week

SIX new people have pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Dale Michael Blackwell, 64, had the highest blood alcohol content reading in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

His .134 per cent reading earned him a $800 fine and and eight-month disqualification.

34-year-old Matthew James Pershouse's reading of .113 was next on the list and resulted in a $650 fine and three-month licence disqualification.

Steven James Hardaker, 45, was pulled over at Glenlyon Rd when he blew a .11. He was fined $650 and got disqualified for six months.

A reading of .105 per cent resulted in a three-month disqualification and a $750 fine for 38-year-old Neil Collin Smith.

Emma Louise Grant, 35, was fined $500 and disqualified for one month for blowing a .085 at Blackwater.

Matt Craig Challinor, 23, returned a reading of .043 and was find $350. He was disqualified from driving for three months.