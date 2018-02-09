Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

People just aren't getting it: 6 drink drivers this week

Six new people have pleaded guilty to drink driving this week.
Six new people have pleaded guilty to drink driving this week. Trevor Veale
Sarah Steger
by

SIX new people have pleaded guilty to drink driving.

Dale Michael Blackwell, 64, had the highest blood alcohol content reading in Gladstone Magistrates Court this week.

His .134 per cent reading earned him a $800 fine and and eight-month disqualification.

34-year-old Matthew James Pershouse's reading of .113 was next on the list and resulted in a $650 fine and three-month licence disqualification.

Steven James Hardaker, 45, was pulled over at Glenlyon Rd when he blew a .11. He was fined $650 and got disqualified for six months.

A reading of .105 per cent resulted in a three-month disqualification and a $750 fine for 38-year-old Neil Collin Smith.

Emma Louise Grant, 35, was fined $500 and disqualified for one month for blowing a .085 at Blackwater.

Matt Craig Challinor, 23, returned a reading of .043 and was find $350. He was disqualified from driving for three months.

Related Items

Topics:  crime drink driving gladstonecourt police

Gladstone Observer
Bill Shorten in town this morning talking infrastructure

Bill Shorten in town this morning talking infrastructure

Opposition Leader, Bill shorten is in Gladstone today with promises of infrastructure funding if his party is elected to government.

Naval firepower coming to Gladstone this ANZAC Day

ON THE WAY: HMAS Wollongong will be in Gladstone for Anzac Day this year.

HMAS Wollongong heading to Gladstone

Closure for families on horizon as salvage crew returns to sea

Another attempt to re-float the fishing vessel, which sank off Agnes Water in October, will be made this weekend.

Another attempt to re-float the Dianne will be made this weekend.

Rafting, a music comp and more, on this weekend

SUMMER PARTY: An event for the whole community.

Check out what's on offer in our region.

Local Partners