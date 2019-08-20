Menu
KINDNESS IN A BOX: Domino's Pizza Tannum Sands manager Samantha Sommer delivered free pizza to a local mother who lost her purse.
News

'People here are so kind': Pizza donation gives family hope

liana walker
by
20th Aug 2019 6:00 PM
MOST would think of pizza as an enjoyable meal but for Tannum Sands resident Michelle it was a slice of hope.

The mother of three was struggling financially and made a desperate plea for food to the Boyne Tannum Classifieds group after her purse went missing.

The post was brought to the attention of Dominos Tannum Sands manager Samantha Sommer, who knew she had to help.

"(A customer) said maybe she could collect some of the cheaper pizzas,” Ms Sommer said.

"I said 'no, that's not good enough, let's deliver her whatever pizzas she wants, let's give them a proper meal'.”

Michelle said her family had been living on toast for three days, with she and partner sacrificing their own meals so their children could eat.

"I was just so overwhelmed, I can't believe the people here are so kind and wonderful,” Michelle said.

Ms Sommer said helping the family was a no-brainer.

"We're pretty community orientated, we try to help out where we can,” she said. "We donate vouchers to local fundraisers, we donate free pizzas to the life savers when they're on duty, whenever there's a fire we always try to help the firies as well.”

Michelle also received donations of frozen food and a washing machine to replace their broken one.

"Before all this happened I was buying pizza here - my boys are a big fan of the pepperoni,” Michelle said.

