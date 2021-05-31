Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services were called to New Auckland.
Emergency services were called to New Auckland.
News

People assessed for injuries after two-vehicle crash

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
31st May 2021 8:11 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two people were assessed by paramedics after a two-vehicle crash in New Auckland on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to Kirkwood Road and Lavender Boulevard at 5.45am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two crews attended the scene.

The QFES spokesman said the nose-to-tail crash left debris over the road which crews cleaned up and made the area safe.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two people were assessed by paramedics however declined transport to hospital.

new auckland crash
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        PHOTOS: Crowds dress up to the nines for good cause

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Crowds dress up to the nines for good cause

        Local Faces Hundreds of people attended the 2021 Santos GLNG Mayor’s Charity Ball on Saturday night. Did we spot you there?

        PHOTOS: Celebrations as Crow St bids farewell

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Celebrations as Crow St bids farewell

        Local Faces Did we spot you at the last Crow Street event?

        MEGA-GALLERY: Ladies day at the races

        Premium Content MEGA-GALLERY: Ladies day at the races

        News Hundreds of people gathered at the Gladstone Turf Club on Saturday. Did we spot you...

        Child hospitalised after vehicle crashes into fence

        Premium Content Child hospitalised after vehicle crashes into fence

        News Police are investigating a car crash which resulted in a child being taken to...