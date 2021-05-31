People assessed for injuries after two-vehicle crash

Emergency services were called to New Auckland.

Two people were assessed by paramedics after a two-vehicle crash in New Auckland on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to Kirkwood Road and Lavender Boulevard at 5.45am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman said two crews attended the scene.

The QFES spokesman said the nose-to-tail crash left debris over the road which crews cleaned up and made the area safe.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two people were assessed by paramedics however declined transport to hospital.