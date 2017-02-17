'People are hurting': Gladstone newbies struggle to put food on table

HELPING HAND: Chris and Kay Ford have seen an increased amount of newcomers to Gladstone who need assistance.

QUEENSLANDERS living on struggle-street are being lured to Gladstone because of the cheap rent in town.

But because these newcomers are either looking for work or living off Centrelink, many are struggling to make ends meet.

Gladstone Salvation Army Officer Kay Ford said normally her organisation would assist people who were local and after short-term help.

But she said during the past six months there had been a "massive demand” for extra support from people who had recently moved to town.

Mrs Ford said half of the people the Salvation Army had helped since about September had recently moved to Gladstone, with many saying cheaper rent was the main reason for their decision to move.

However, many simply arrive in town with only a few possessions stuffed into a car and can't afford to equip a home with basic goods.

Mrs Ford did not believe there was any one type of person who had moved to town and needed help kitting out a new home, though she did say most were looking for work.

"Some are unable to get Centrelink because of redundancy payments but others are on a whole range of different allowances,” Mrs Ford said.

"I wouldn't have thought the majority of (people we have assisted) were single mums ... it's a whole range of family make ups and single dads and young men.

"They are people who were struggling to start with and who couldn't afford a removal truck that need our help because they can't afford the expenses.”

Mrs Ford said her understanding was the recent arrivals were coming from "all over the place”.

Although most were moving because of the depressed rental market, she said some had friends and family in Gladstone, which drove their decision to move here.

"We try and help people by putting food in their tummy first and once we make sure they're fed and probably able to think straighter, then we try and keep working from there to find out what assistance they need,” Mrs Ford said.

"If they can get food, then they can put $20 aside to buy something ... some people are happy just to get a food package, which gets them by in the short-term.

"The demand (for the Salvation Army food bank) has been great and we are going through it quickly.”

She said the Gladstone Salvation Army was helping at least 20 people a day.

Mrs Ford said the majority who came to the Salvation Army store, were after beds, tables and chairs. She said this was good as it meant families still wanted to eat together.

"We are trying to look after them the best we can (but) we are reliant on donations for furniture and from what we see we are still getting them but not as much,” she said.

"People are tending to sell them instead of donating them ... people are hurting and need to be careful of finances so I can understand why people aren't donating as much as they used to.

"We rarely see fridges or washing machines come through and if people want to donate, we are happy to help organise that.”

You can phone the Salvation Army on 4972 1844.