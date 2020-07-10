Pensioners, families set for $657k COVID-19 relief

Mayor Matt Burnett said his council is focused on supporting the community and local economy as we recover from the COVID-19 health emergency.

THE Gladstone Regional Council has reacted to the financial strain COVID-19 has placed on residents by introducing a special concession for 2020/21.

Mayor Matt Burnett said his council was focused on supporting the community and local economy as it recovered from the COVID-19 health emergency.

"In order to give effect to the rates freeze, those properties that would have otherwise received

an increase due to the implementation of the rate cap will receive a COVID-19 concession to

reduce their effective general rate to be equivalent to the 2019/20 general rate levy," he said.

The amount of this concession will vary between individual properties, but the net impact will be the same for all receiving this concession.

The total value of this concession is $657,000 and applies to 3,949 properties.

Further, in recognition of the unique needs of pensioners and to encourage our pensioners to

continue to be independent and live in their own home we offer eligible pensioners a remission of 50 per cent of the differential general rate to a maximum of $300.

The maximum pensioner remission limit has been increased to $300 from $295 last year.

The State Government pensioner concession provides for a maximum of $200.

Council currently has 3065 pensioners receiving a remission of their Council rates.

Cr Burnett added that no projects were sacrificed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the council tried to be as inclusive as possible.

"Fortunately, due to state and federal government grants, we have been able to bring forward a few projects," he said.

"Obviously we would have had some projects in our capital budget that we would have liked to have delivered, but at the end of the day making sure we can deliver them in 12 months the key.

"We wanted to make sure we have those shovel-ready projects ready to go and I think you will find we will be able deliver on all, if not 99 per cent, of those capital works projects."