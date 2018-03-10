LONG BATTLE: Draft plan for Calliope’s high school complete

A PIECE of paper in Queensland Parliament has renewed the eagerness for what Calliope parents have fought five years for, the town's first high school.

A draft of the detailed design for the $60million project has been finished, showing an early glimpse of the transformation expected to start next year at the Don Cameron Dr site.

After countless emails to politicians and government departments, We Support a Calliope High School campaign coordinator Lynda Ninness said the draft plan "was a long time coming".

Since its battle for a school began in April, 2013, the group has overcome moves to sell the land, a change in government and a change of electoral boundaries.

"It was surprising that at a lot of the meetings they would ask 'so who are you, what's your title' and I'd say 'I'm a mum'," Ms Ninness said.

A future high school was again uncertain during the 2017 state election when the Liberal National Party would not commit to building it.

"Every time we thought we got somewhere, the goal posts would move," Ms Ninness said.

In 2013 the land slated for a high school at Calliope was on the market. Tom Huntley GLA300413SCHO

"This is the furtherest we've ever gotten so it's great to see it in plans.

"I want to be there when the first sod is turned."

Next on the agenda is a community group to ensure the government's plans for the public high school match the region's needs.

On Ms Ninness's list of hopes is some provision for agriculture education.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the plans would be finalised within two months.

While he is not Calliope's state member, after the region was removed from the Gladstone electorate during last year's boundary change, Mr Butcher said he was committed to delivering the high school. "We've come a long way," he said.

"When I ran in 2015, the land was for sale. To now being prepared to actually put buildings on it is absolutely amazing.

"As I said to the people of Calliope, even though the area isn't in my electorate, I will fight doggedly for them to get this project delivered."

Mr Butcher expects tenders for construction work to be released late this year.

Timeline

April, 2013: Facebook page and petition starts in a bid to take the land off the market.

May 21, 2013: Petition is formally tabled in Queensland Parliament.

May 23, 2013: Auction for land passed in due to not reaching reserve.

July, 2013: Family Support Walk attracts 300 people to save the land.

November, 2014: Gladstone Regional Council forced to rezone proposed high school land site.

November 27, 2014: Petition to save school from rezoning is opened.

January, 2015: Then Labor candidate for Gladstone Glenn Butcher signs pledge to keep land for future high school.

March, 2015: Land withdrawn from sale.

January, 2016: Queensland Government promises to build the Calliope high school by 2020.

May, 2017: Calliope moved to Callide electorate in Queensland electoral boundary change, prompting concerns for future of high school.

November, 2017: LNP Callide candidate Colin Boyce announces he supports project but his party does not commit to building it. Meanwhile Queensland Premier visits Calliope Primary to reaffirm commitment to build.

March, 2018: Draft plan completed.