23°
News

Jury showed photos of Gladstone man's genitals in rape trial

Sarah Barnham
| 1st Jun 2017 7:41 AM Updated: 8:18 AM
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book
Wood and brass judges gavel on a law book serggn

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A JURY of 12 were faced with the confronting images of a Gladstone man's penis yesterday; a key piece of evidence into a three-year-long investigation.

The man, who cannot be named, is contesting allegations of rape, sodomy and indecent treatment of his step-son, which allegedly occurred from 2008-2009.

 

>>> READ: Gladstone man to contest charges of rape, sodomy of stepson

The alleged offending started after the child turned 11, the court heard.

The photos, which were presented to the jury, showed images of the man's penis, covered in distinguishable tattoos.

The prosecutor's evidence against the defence was that these tattoos, which the victim described to the police in an interview, could not be easily seen unless the penis was erect.

Prosecutor Matt Hynes made this point clear to the jury during his questioning of the victim's mother, who took to the stand yesterday.

The victim's mother confirmed details of the tattoos, which she had seen throughout the course of her relationship with the man, to the jury.

When Mr Hynes asked her whether the tattoos were visible when the penis was flaccid, she replied: "No, it's all scrunched up and you can't see the images clearly if it isn't erect."

She was then questioned about the zucchini.

The court heard on one occasion throughout the alleged course of offending, the accused put a pornographic film on, and asked the child use a zucchini to perform a sexual act.

The victim's mother had briefly left the house, to play the pokies at a local pub.

Mr Hynes said the mother returned home to find the zucchini in the bathroom sink, covered in a "slippery substance".

He said the accused told her he had used it on himself.

On the stand, the victim's mother told the prosecutor on that occasion, the accused had given her money to go and play the pokies with a friend.

She said she had only been gone up to 20 minutes before coming back home.

When she arrived home, the accused let her in and she went to the upstairs bathroom where she saw the vegetable, the court heard.

She said the vegetable had been peeled and looked "slimy"

Defence barrister Tom Polley asked her whether she was sure the zucchini wasn't just "slimy" as it was in its natural state, having been peeled.

She told Mr Polley that it looked like a lubricant.

Mr Polley then asked whether her and the accused ever used a fruit or vegetable throughout their own relationship during a sexual encounter.

She replied with an adamant no.

"Never a fruit, never a vegetable," she told the court.

"I don't even buy zucchini, I had no idea why there was one in my sink."

Mr Polley made it clear to the jury that subsequently, it was out of character for his client to use such an object in a sexual encounter.

Detective senior constable of the child protection investigation unit in Gladstone, Darryl Sparks, was also called to the stand to testify as a witness.

He was the man who organised for the interviews of each witness, the accused and the victim to be conducted, the court heard.

Senior Constable Sparks told the court that he also ordered for the images to be taken of the accused man, in April, 2016.

He said the investigation concluded the following month.

The trial began in the Gladstone District Court on Monday.

The accused man is contesting 10 charges; one count of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12, one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, one count of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16, three counts of sodomy of a child and two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

Read the facts of each alleged charge here.

The trial continues.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstonecourt

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Jury showed photos of Gladstone man's genitals in rape trial

Jury showed photos of Gladstone man's genitals in rape trial ...

Jury of 12 confronted with images of Gladstone man's tattooed penis; evidence in rape trial of Gladstone man

Foul play on Death Ship but killer remains a mystery

Japanese owned Sage Sagittarius bulk carrier.

Deaths likely because of same culprit on the ship

UPDATE: Gladstone LNG project cancelled

An Artists' impression of the Fisherman's Landing LNG project.

A PLANNED LNG project at Fisherman's Landing has been scrapped

Gladstone man drinks 2L of wine, staff forced to sedate him

Emergency sign at Nambour General Hospital.Photo: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily

He kicked open a door and knocked over a table.

Local Partners

Wall will provide fresh look for CBD

UNITY Bricks project to bring life back into the Gladstone CBD.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

'Future proof': New Calliope school building well received

EXPANSION: Calliope State School principal Jeremy Godden in front of the school's new administration and student building.

The $6.5 million project is designed to modernise the school.

What to expect at Birds of Tokyo's Ipswich gig

The band will perform at the Racehorse Hotel on Friday.

BAND member Glen Sarangapany talks music, pub grub and doing shoeys

What public holidays are left in 2017

Ipswich residents will get the day off tomorrow for the show.

IPSWICH residents will get tomorrow off for the show

Caitlyn comes home to launch debut album

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt will launch here debut album Songs On My Sleeve at an exclusive all-ages concert in Gympie on Friday, May 26.

Win tickets to Caitlyn's album launch

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

ATHLETES who overtrain tend to underperform. Something similar occurs with this pumped-up film adaptation of the popular '90s television series Baywatch.

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

What's on the big screen this week

Gal Gadot in a scene from the movie Wonder Woman.

Two huge films, Wonder Woman and Baywatch make their cinema debuts.

The Eagles show will rock your weekend

BLAST FROM PAST: The Ultimate Eagles Experience is heading to Gladstone on Saturday to perform.

'Really good': the iconic rock show coming here this weekend

Golden Guitar winner coming to a backyard near you

QUIRKY CONCERTS: Golden Guitar winning musician Fanny Lumsden will be performing at Hayley Marsten's house this weekend.

'Really relaxed': the up close concerts changing music industry

Pirates of the Caribbean's vomiting monkey lands Disney in hot water

Jack the monkey had an upset stomach during filming.

Pirates of the Caribbean actress jokes about vomitting monkey.

Pippa Middleton and husband honeymoon in Sydney

Pippa Middleton with new husband James Matthews on their honeymoon in Sydney. Picture: John Grainger Source: News Corp Australia

The details of where the couple will visit next is still unknown.

PRIVATE ACREAGE LIVING ONLY MINUTES TO TOWN

30 Cody Triggs Court, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 $420,000

Here is your opportunity to enter the acreage market - this home is privately situated at the end of cul-de-sac. On opening the electric gate you will discover...

ELEVATED HOME WITH VIEWS THROUGH TO BOYNE RIVER

21 Marina Avenue, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $225,000

Don't miss your opportunity to secure this well positioned high set home taking in leafy views through to the Boyne River. Upstairs you will find spacious living...

LIVE THE DREAM!

22 Dartmouth Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $398,000

This fabulous family home is ready to be loved by its new owners as much as the last. Set in amongst other high quality homes in the area and with tranquil views...

SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME!

47 Katrina Boulevard, New Auckland 4680

House 5 2 2 $378,000 NEG.

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 47 KATRINA BOULEVARD, to the market! All the hard work has been done by the sellers to get this property ready for...

OPEN SPACE IS A TREAT!

11 Jumbuck Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $539,000

A superbly positioned home on this flat 1230m2 block of land located in Billabong Estate. Surrounded by similar quality homes you will love this property with the...

PRIVATE TROPICAL HIDEAWAY

16 Ben Lexcen Court, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $495,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to be appointed Marketing Agents of this great family home that offers the winning combination of spacious indoor and outdoor...

934m2 and BUSH NEIGHBOUR

3 Banksia Street, Boyne Island 4680

House 4 2 1 $345,000

What a location - set on the back of Wyndham Avenue, this quiet street sweeps around behind the Boyne Island Ambulance Centre. This low set brick home is one that...

Motivated Seller Will Meet Market!

7 Dorinda Close, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $260,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone are proud to present to the market this delightful family home that is located in a quiet cul-de- sac in Clinton and set amongst home of...

Unique &amp; Stylish Home With Great Views!

9 Kensington Place, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

If you have been waiting for a unique home to hit the market with great views and style then I think this may well be the home that you have been waiting for. It...

CHARMING QUEENSLANDER WITH FISHING ON YOUR DOORSTEP!

22 Mylne Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $210,000

As soon as you enter you will be blown away by the character of this lovely home. High ceilings, stunning ceiling roses and chandeliers are complimented by amazing...

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

'Like winning lotto': how dam bungle made millionaires

Mary Valley storm rolls in about 6.30pm last night. Wind gusts and lighting strikes. Photo Tanya Easterby / The Gympie Times

Some of the luckiest homeowners live in the picturesque Mary Valley

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!