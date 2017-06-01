Jury showed photos of Gladstone man's genitals in rape trial ...

A JURY of 12 were faced with the confronting images of a Gladstone man's penis yesterday; a key piece of evidence into a three-year-long investigation.

The man, who cannot be named, is contesting allegations of rape, sodomy and indecent treatment of his step-son, which allegedly occurred from 2008-2009.

The alleged offending started after the child turned 11, the court heard.

The photos, which were presented to the jury, showed images of the man's penis, covered in distinguishable tattoos.

The prosecutor's evidence against the defence was that these tattoos, which the victim described to the police in an interview, could not be easily seen unless the penis was erect.

Prosecutor Matt Hynes made this point clear to the jury during his questioning of the victim's mother, who took to the stand yesterday.

The victim's mother confirmed details of the tattoos, which she had seen throughout the course of her relationship with the man, to the jury.

When Mr Hynes asked her whether the tattoos were visible when the penis was flaccid, she replied: "No, it's all scrunched up and you can't see the images clearly if it isn't erect."

She was then questioned about the zucchini.

The court heard on one occasion throughout the alleged course of offending, the accused put a pornographic film on, and asked the child use a zucchini to perform a sexual act.

The victim's mother had briefly left the house, to play the pokies at a local pub.

Mr Hynes said the mother returned home to find the zucchini in the bathroom sink, covered in a "slippery substance".

He said the accused told her he had used it on himself.

On the stand, the victim's mother told the prosecutor on that occasion, the accused had given her money to go and play the pokies with a friend.

She said she had only been gone up to 20 minutes before coming back home.

When she arrived home, the accused let her in and she went to the upstairs bathroom where she saw the vegetable, the court heard.

She said the vegetable had been peeled and looked "slimy"

Defence barrister Tom Polley asked her whether she was sure the zucchini wasn't just "slimy" as it was in its natural state, having been peeled.

She told Mr Polley that it looked like a lubricant.

Mr Polley then asked whether her and the accused ever used a fruit or vegetable throughout their own relationship during a sexual encounter.

She replied with an adamant no.

"Never a fruit, never a vegetable," she told the court.

"I don't even buy zucchini, I had no idea why there was one in my sink."

Mr Polley made it clear to the jury that subsequently, it was out of character for his client to use such an object in a sexual encounter.

Detective senior constable of the child protection investigation unit in Gladstone, Darryl Sparks, was also called to the stand to testify as a witness.

He was the man who organised for the interviews of each witness, the accused and the victim to be conducted, the court heard.

Senior Constable Sparks told the court that he also ordered for the images to be taken of the accused man, in April, 2016.

He said the investigation concluded the following month.

The trial began in the Gladstone District Court on Monday.

The accused man is contesting 10 charges; one count of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 12, one count of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, one count of rape, one count of attempted rape, one count of indecent treatment of a child under the age of 16, three counts of sodomy of a child and two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16.

The trial continues.