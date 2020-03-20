Flasher exposes himself to dog walker udring lewd act

A man who flashed his penis at a dog walker before being found by police performing a lewd act while naked in his car has been sentenced.

A NAKED man who spread his legs and exposed his penis to a dog-walker - asking "do you want some of this?" - was under the influence of synthetic drugs from the internet, a Hobart judge says.

Brett Langdon Wescombe, 57, was found by police naked and masturbating in his car - surrounded by drugs and sex toys - after almost causing a crash with a truck on the Tasman Highway, the Supreme Court in Hobart heard this week.

In October 2017, Wescombe took a 500mg capsule of a synthetic drug he purchased from an overseas internet website, but Justice Michael Brett said it was "highly probable" he took more drugs at the Rosny Lookout.

About 7.15am, Wescombe drove up to the dog-walker at a suburban park and opened the driver's side door, revealing his genitals before the man walked away and phoned police.

Wescombe then drove away in an erratic and unpredictable fashion on the East Derwent and Tasman highways during a period of heavy traffic.

He tailgated other cars, came close to a complete stop on the highway without regard for other traffic, drove at excessive speed, and cut off other cars as he changed lanes dangerously.

At one point, he drove faster than 110km/h on the Tasman Highway when he "suddenly and without warning" came to a complete stop in the middle of the lane.

"A large truck was required to swerve to avoid a collision," Justice Brett said.

"You then reversed quickly across the highway in front of a trailer and a car, both of which had to brake heavily to avoid a collision."

Police found Wescombe at a Warrane car park, giving officers his brother's name.

An oral fluid test showed he had consumed cannabis and MDMA, and Wescombe was taken into custody for a blood test, but he ran away as he was being escorted to the divisional van.

"You were apprehended after a short chase," Justice Brett said.

The judge found Wescombe, who claimed he had no memory of what happened, did not have reduced culpability because he was intoxicated by synthetic drugs.

However, Justice Brett did find the act of indecency was "out of character" and attributable to the drug delirium.

Wescombe, who pleaded guilty to indecency, dangerous driving, prohibited behaviour, refusing to submit to the taking of blood, providing false information, hindering conveyance and possessing a controlled drug, was given an 18-month home detention order.

He must undergo drug testing as required by a parole officer, and has also been disqualified from driving for three years.

