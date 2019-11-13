Menu
Amanda Knox and Lorena Bobbitt, now Lorena Gallo, have bonded over their treatment by the media and spoken at an event called Death Becomes Us. Picture: Instagram
Crime

Penis-chopping wife ‘shamed, vilified’

by Mathew Murphy
13th Nov 2019 9:25 AM

AMANDA Knox and Lorena Bobbitt have banded together to highlight how they were "shamed and vilified" by the media in relation to their criminal cases.

The household names have become fast friends after appearing together at a true crime festival called Death Becomes Us in Washington DC.

Amanda Knox and Lorena Gallo, formerly Lorena Bobbitt. Picture: Instagram
They say the media capitalised off their trauma "for the sake of profits and entertainment".

Knox was an exchange student in Italy who was accused of murdering her roommate, Meredith Kercher. She was found guilty of the crime in 2009 and spent four years in prison before being acquitted and released.

Bobbitt, who now goes by her maiden name, Gallo, became the punchline for many jokes when she cut off her husband's penis in 1993 after claiming that he raped her.

The 49-year-old, who now runs a non-profit in Virginia for victims of domestic violence, says she spoke out in a four-part documentary called Lorena, about how the media chose to focus on the salacious elements of the story rather than the abuse, which her ex-husband John Bobbitt still denies.

Lorena and John Wayne Bobbitt in court. Picture: Supplied
"I was dubious because until now, (other productions) had always focused on John, on the act itself, in a very sensationalist manner which overlooked what I had been through, and that really displeased me," she said.

Amanda Knox in 2013. Picture: Getty
Meredith Kercher. Picture: AP
Knox says that "Lorena and I have a lot in common".

"You don't see shamed and vilified women coming forward supporting each other," she said. "People expect people like us to crawl under a rock of our shame. We are showing that we are not the characters you thought we were

