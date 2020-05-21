Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Opinion

Peeved Premier at a loss to explain parole backflip

by STEVEN WARDILL
21st May 2020 5:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MAYBE Annastacia Palaszczuk just hadn't had her morning coffee.

Because the Queensland Premier sure cut a cranky figure on Wednesday as she attempted to explain away her Government's coronavirus-inspired decision to let paroled prisoners out early.

In the space of 60 minutes on Tuesday night, poor Police Minister Mark Ryan, who plods along at the best of times, went from staunchly defending proposed laws to let jailbirds out up to seven days early to parroting the hackneyed line "if you do the crime, you do the time".

 

 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the press conference at Parliament House on Wednesday. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the press conference at Parliament House on Wednesday. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

 

 

At her morning press conference, a clearly peeved Ms Palaszczuk claimed the whole thing had been "misinterpreted".

But she just couldn't seem to explain what the correct interpretation was.

The Premier insisted the amendment was but one element of an omnibus bill of COVID-19 measures considered by Cabinet and had never been a "priority".

Well maybe the entire Cabinet didn't get their coffee order that day because the Government has just plonked this most unimportant of measures in not just in one piece of legislation but in two.

 

 

Police minister Mark Ryan. Picture: Matt Taylor
Police minister Mark Ryan. Picture: Matt Taylor

 

 

Sure, things can slip through the cracks amid the helter-skelter of a crisis and these are unprecedented times, etc etc.

However that's a tad hard to accept give the Government's recent form, which includes quietly retreating from plans to kick some property offences to the Magistrate Courts which could have resulted in lesser sentences just as some communities are concerned about crime.

Maybe the Government's foibles can all be blamed on long days and a lack of caffeine.

But the popular order seems to be a double shot of soft on crime with a dollop of duplicity.

 

 

Originally published as Peeved Premier at a loss to explain parole backflip

More Stories

Show More
annastacia palaszczuk coronavirus covid-19 crime health parole backflip

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Laws passed to jail bosses over mine deaths

        premium_icon Laws passed to jail bosses over mine deaths

        Politics Executives face up to 20 years in jail if a worker dies because of criminal negligence.

        WATCH: Campers busted for COVID breaches, trespass charges

        premium_icon WATCH: Campers busted for COVID breaches, trespass charges

        News Public tip-off leads police to a large group of Five Rocks campers

        Where can you go within 150km of Gladstone?

        premium_icon Where can you go within 150km of Gladstone?

        Travel Here are 16 locations you can visit from Gladstone for recreation.

        • 21st May 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘Belligerent’ retiree strikes police with ashtray

        premium_icon ‘Belligerent’ retiree strikes police with ashtray

        Crime The woman says she didn’t intend to hurt the officer.

        • 21st May 2020 5:00 AM