Peer pressure prompts high-risk behaviour at Schoolies

DOCTORS are urging teenagers to stay safe at Schoolies by learning to say "no" to their mates.

While many young people fully understand the risks of alcohol and drugs, AMA Queensland says peer pressure is still a major threat to their health at Schoolies.

Broadbeach GP, Dr Sonu Haikerwal said the annual Schoolies pilgrimage would be a hectic period for Gold Coast doctors dealing with the aftermath of wild partying.

"Safe party areas have definitely changed the awareness of some young people, but peer pressure creates an atmosphere where high-risk behaviour is encouraged," Dr Haikerwal said.

"They need to stay in control and realise that it's OK to say no to their friends."

Dr Jim Finn, vice-president of AMA Queensland and a drug addiction specialist, said young people faced a slippery slope at Schoolies.

"Risk-taking behaviour can have life-changing consequences," Dr Finn said

"We're talking about adolescents who don't usually drink.

"There may be an expectation that they will partake and that is very dangerous for people who are not used to the effects of alcohol.

"Recreational drugs are also a very real concern. Quite often the substance young people take is not even the drug they think they have consumed.

"Young people can be gambling with their health and their lives without realising it."

AMA Queensland is asking parents to have honest and open conversations with their children about the consequences of poor decision-making.

"Young people must learn that they don't have to take unwarranted risks to fit into the crowd," Dr Finn said.