Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Peer pressure prompts high-risk behaviour at Schoolies

Doctors are urging teenagers to stay safe at Schoolies by learning to say no to their mates
Doctors are urging teenagers to stay safe at Schoolies by learning to say no to their mates

DOCTORS are urging teenagers to stay safe at Schoolies by learning to say "no" to their mates.

While many young people fully understand the risks of alcohol and drugs, AMA Queensland says peer pressure is still a major threat to their health at Schoolies.

Broadbeach GP, Dr Sonu Haikerwal said the annual Schoolies pilgrimage would be a hectic period for Gold Coast doctors dealing with the aftermath of wild partying.

"Safe party areas have definitely changed the awareness of some young people, but peer pressure creates an atmosphere where high-risk behaviour is encouraged," Dr Haikerwal said.

"They need to stay in control and realise that it's OK to say no to their friends."

Dr Jim Finn, vice-president of AMA Queensland and a drug addiction specialist, said young people faced a slippery slope at Schoolies.

"Risk-taking behaviour can have life-changing consequences," Dr Finn said

"We're talking about adolescents who don't usually drink.

"There may be an expectation that they will partake and that is very dangerous for people who are not used to the effects of alcohol.

"Recreational drugs are also a very real concern. Quite often the substance young people take is not even the drug they think they have consumed.

"Young people can be gambling with their health and their lives without realising it."

AMA Queensland is asking parents to have honest and open conversations with their children about the consequences of poor decision-making.

"Young people must learn that they don't have to take unwarranted risks to fit into the crowd," Dr Finn said.

Related Items

Topics:  doctors health peer pressure risk schoolies teenagers

Gladstone Observer
DENIAL? Drunk driver flips car but rejects 'hooning' claims

DENIAL? Drunk driver flips car but rejects 'hooning' claims

Harry Niall Thomas Andrews, 21, denies he was hooning when his car spun out of control at Benaraby, despite some witnesses having another version of events.

Gladstone High's first Prom night taxi in 33 years

GRATEFUL: Lochlan Thomas and Paula Matthews with Djarwyn Pegler before heading to Gladstone State High School prom night at the GECC.

This Prom memory will last a lifetime

Gladstone schools set to receive solar

SOLAR: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher made a significant solar energy election promise.

10 Gladstone schools to have solar installed.

GEA renovations to put $350,000 into Gladstone economy

News

Engineering alliance 50 per cent through building's renovations.

Local Partners