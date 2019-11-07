Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A person has died after they were struck by a car early this morning on the M1. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
A person has died after they were struck by a car early this morning on the M1. Picture: AAPimage/David Clark
News

Pedestrian struck and killed on M1

by Talisa Eley
7th Nov 2019 6:18 AM

A PEDESTRIAN has been struck and killed this morning on the M1, with police closing one lane of the motorway.

The person, believed to be a man, was hit by a truck near Exit 71 at Nerang about 3am.

The forensic crash unit remained at the scene at 5.30am, with the left hand lane in the northbound direction has been closed to traffic.

It is not impacting traffic, but crews are working quickly to wrap up before rush hour.

Investigations are ongoing.

If you or anyone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or Beyond Blue 1300 22 4636. In an emergency, call triple-0

More Stories

Show More
editors picks fatal crash gold coast m1 pedestrian

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tourism operator cops $20k fine for ‘misunderstanding’

        premium_icon Tourism operator cops $20k fine for ‘misunderstanding’

        News A GREAT Barrier Reef tourism operator has been fined $20,000 for illegally taking tourists to Lady Musgrave Island while its permit was suspended.

        Calls to wind up Gladstone Foundation as funds near empty

        premium_icon Calls to wind up Gladstone Foundation as funds near empty

        News Funds donated from the three LNG plants seven years ago are drying up.

        • 7th Nov 2019 7:00 AM
        Trio help give the region a good name

        premium_icon Trio help give the region a good name

        News Two familiar names and another who became famous for doing quirky things added to...

        APPLY NOW: Next stage for new waterfront cafe

        premium_icon APPLY NOW: Next stage for new waterfront cafe

        News EXCITEMENT is brewing for a new waterfront cafe, with applications open for...