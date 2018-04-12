Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FOOT INJURY: A patient has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after reportedly being run over by a car on Auckland St.
FOOT INJURY: A patient has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after reportedly being run over by a car on Auckland St. Andrew Thorpe
Breaking

Pedestrian in hospital after being 'run over' on Auckland St

Andrew Thorpe
by
12th Apr 2018 11:53 AM

A PEDESTRIAN has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after reportedly being run over by a car outside the Jenny Craig office on Auckland St.

An ambulance was called to the scene at 11.03am, and paramedics took the person, whose gender remains unknown, to Gladstone Hospital shortly afterwards.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they had suffered a foot injury.

Police on the scene were talking to another woman as paramedics loaded the patient into the ambulance, and have since gone to Gladstone Hospital to speak with the patient.

 

HOSPITALISED: The pedestrian is loaded in to an ambulance on Auckland St.
HOSPITALISED: The pedestrian is loaded in to an ambulance on Auckland St. Andrew Thorpe

Related Items

gladstone ambulance gladstone roads gladstone traffic
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    REVEALED: 20-year plan to secure Gladstone's future

    REVEALED: 20-year plan to secure Gladstone's future

    Breaking EXCLUSIVE: A 20-year project to secure Gladstone's industrial and economic future has been revealed by a peak Queensland development body.

    UPDATE: Four hospitalised after 'head-on' crash at Yarwun

    UPDATE: Four hospitalised after 'head-on' crash at Yarwun

    Breaking Two women and two children were involved in the incident.

    QAL could be caught in firing line over Russia sanctions

    QAL could be caught in firing line over Russia sanctions

    Business 20 per cent of the refinery is owned by Russian company Rusal.

    Gladstone's sharp spike in drug offences 'expected'

    Gladstone's sharp spike in drug offences 'expected'

    Crime Police point to successful drug operation as the cause.

    Local Partners