Pedestrian in hospital after being 'run over' on Auckland St

FOOT INJURY: A patient has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after reportedly being run over by a car on Auckland St. Andrew Thorpe

A PEDESTRIAN has been taken to Gladstone Hospital after reportedly being run over by a car outside the Jenny Craig office on Auckland St.

An ambulance was called to the scene at 11.03am, and paramedics took the person, whose gender remains unknown, to Gladstone Hospital shortly afterwards.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they had suffered a foot injury.

Police on the scene were talking to another woman as paramedics loaded the patient into the ambulance, and have since gone to Gladstone Hospital to speak with the patient.