Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 21-year-old man has died shortly after he was discovered lying unconscious on the side of a major road in what police suspect is a hit and run incident.
A 21-year-old man has died shortly after he was discovered lying unconscious on the side of a major road in what police suspect is a hit and run incident.
Breaking

Pedestrian killed in suspected hit and run

by Edward Randell
1st Jan 2021 5:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died shortly after he was discovered lying unconscious beside a Sunshine Coast road following a suspected hit and run.

The 21-year-old from Minyama was found on the side of Maroochy Boulevarde in Maroochydore about 1.30am but paramedics were unable to revive him.

Early police investigations suspect he may have been hit by a vehicle that failed to stop.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage from along Maroochy Boulevard between 1am and 1.30am, is encouraged to contact police.

Originally published as Pedestrian killed in suspected hit and run

crime editors picks hit and run

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What are Gladstone’s biggest eyesores?

        Premium Content What are Gladstone’s biggest eyesores?

        News Many of the nominated industrial “eyesores” have helped shape Gladstone into the city it is today, plus contributed hundreds of millions to the economy.

        ‘Not a toy’: Don’t let off flares for NYE

        Premium Content ‘Not a toy’: Don’t let off flares for NYE

        Information The warning comes after a period of bad boating weather along the coast.

        Gladstone film reaches new audiences on Netflix

        Premium Content Gladstone film reaches new audiences on Netflix

        Movies The movie Broke will highlight the region to move viewers thanks to the streaming...

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News Where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday.