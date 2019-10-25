Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A teenage girl is in a critical condition after being hit by a train at the Woodlands Park Railway Station.
A teenage girl is in a critical condition after being hit by a train at the Woodlands Park Railway Station.
News

Pedestrian hit by train, left fighting for life

by Emily Cosenza
25th Oct 2019 7:16 AM

A teenage girl is fighting for her life after being hit by a train in Adelaide's south-west. 

Police, MFS and paramedics were called to the Woodlands Park Railway Station at about 6.40pm on Thursday where emergency services crews worked to free the girl from under the train. 

She was rushed to the Flinders Medical Centre in a critical condition. 

At the time of the incident, the station in Edwardstown was closed and the train line shut down while alternate transport was organised for passengers. 

The rail corridor has since been reopened. 

More Stories

Show More
accident adelaide injury south australia train

Top Stories

    ‘Disappointed and angry’: Stolen boat had sentimental value

    premium_icon ‘Disappointed and angry’: Stolen boat had sentimental value

    News EACH Christmas this Gladstone resident takes his grandchildren crabbing but this year a trip might not be possible.

    A PopCon wonderland and it’s happening in Gladstone

    premium_icon A PopCon wonderland and it’s happening in Gladstone

    News Star Wars, dinosaurs and Lego — there’s plenty on offer at Gladstone PopCon 2019.

    BSL exploring options amid ‘tough’ times

    premium_icon BSL exploring options amid ‘tough’ times

    News Tough conditions faced by aluminium industry.

    72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

    premium_icon 72 HOURS: What’s on this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are eight options.