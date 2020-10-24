Pedestrian hit by car near Dawson Highway stall

Paramedics are treating a man who was allegedly hit by a vehicle near a roadside stall on the Dawson Highway at Clinton.

UPDATE: 2.15pm A MAN who was allegedly hit by a car on the Dawson Highway near a roadside fruit stall has been taken to Gladstone Hospital.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the man was taken by ambulance in a stable condition to Gladstone Hospital just before 2pm suffering pelvic injuries.

Police have requested for the alleged vehicle involved in the incident to be towed away for mechanical examination.

INITIAL REPORT: 1.33pm EMERGENCY services are on the scene of an incident on the Dawson Highway at Clinton where a pedestrian was allegedly hit by a car near a roadside stall.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to an incident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle near the intersection of Aerodrome Road and the Dawson Highway at 1.22pm.

“Paramedics are treating a man, who is in a stable condition, for reported pelvic injuries,” the spokeswoman said.

Police and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services were also called to attend the incident.

It is understood the pedestrian was walking near a roadside stall on the Dawson Highway when they were allegedly hit by a vehicle.

Police have called for a car to attend the incident to drug test the alleged driver of the vehicle involved.

The driver has returned a negative breath test.

