Pedestrian crossing for Agnes school on the agenda

INSTALLING a controlled school crossing at Agnes Water State School is firmly on the council's agenda.

Helping the school with a concept design for an off-street parking solution is the first step in this process.

At the Traffic Environment Advisory Committee on May 4 the recommendation was for Gladstone Regional Council to help with parking.

The next part, once a parking solution is found, is to install a pedestrian crossing on Donohue Dr.

TEAC did not recommend a crossing on Spring Rd because of high traffic speed and insufficient sight distance, creating a potential safety hazard.

The council adopted the recommendations at yesterday's works and traffic committee meeting.

The council's report revealed the school principal, council representatives and the Department of Education met about the parking and crossing issue on May 5.

According to the report, it was suggested at the meeting by Mayor Matt Burnett that the council would not be in favour of installing any pedestrian crossings near a school not supervised by a pedestrian crossing supervisor appointed by the Department of Main Roads because of safety risks.

The issue is expected to go back to the school and TEAC before any work is started, to help develop any off-street parking.

Engineering Services director Paul Keech said the concept plan for the parking still had to be worked through.

But the initial concept plan, which could change, includes the installation of up to 62 new long-term off-street parking spaces and the installation of an off-street bus stop to facilitate two buses.