Pedal power push on popular road

PEDAL POWER: Gladstone Regional Council acting general manager of operations Rob Huth with councillor Glenn Churchill, who are excited about the final stages of Red Rover Rd widening which will include bicycle lanes on both sides of the road.

PEDAL POWER: Gladstone Regional Council acting general manager of operations Rob Huth with councillor Glenn Churchill, who are excited about the final stages of Red Rover Rd widening which will include bicycle lanes on both sides of the road. Matt Harris

PEDAL-pushing tradies and fitness enthusiasts will soon have a safer ride on Red Rover Rd with the addition of bicycle lanes.

Gladstone Regional Council will be adding bike lanes to both sides of the well-used road during stages 3 and 4 of the road-widening project.

The works include pavement strengthening at the road's intersections with Bensted Rd and Jeff Ringland Rd, and widening of a 700m section of road to accommodate the path.

The project will cost $1.7million.

Gladstone Regional Council acting general manager of operations Robert Huth said the project should be complete by Easter.

"This is the last stage of the Red Rover Rd upgrade project which has been in four stages," Mr Huth said.

"Red Rover Rd is a major industrial link into our city and provides heavy vehicle access.

"The road surface was nearing the end of its life and starting to show signs of potholes.

"That generated the initial project and on top of that we want to get on the back of the cycle network council is rolling out."

Gladstone councillor Glenn Churchill cycles on Red Rover Rd frequently and was pleased to see the project nearing completion.

"This is a continued commitment the Gladstone Regional Council has made to our road improvements of the city and around the region," he said.

Gladstone region councillor Glenn Churchill uses the bike lane on Red Rover Rd. Matt Harris

The bikes paths will connect to the others around the city, part of GRC's Pedestrian and Cycle Strategy.

"This cycle link is about creating a greater safety environment for bicycle enthusiasts and also about creating a separation between motorists and cycle riders," Cr Churchill said.

"At the same time it's also encouraging people to get out on their bikes and enjoy what the region has to offer."

A former police officer, Cr Churchill said road safety for bike riders, pedestrians and motorists was a two-way street.

"We need to have good signage and that's what we are seeing here," he said.

"Putting good signage on the road allows all road users to understand they all have a responsibility for safety for each other ... This is $1.7m spent very wisely."

Sections of Red Rover Rd currently at 40km/h will revert back to 60km/h once the work is complete.