Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AMA Queensland has offered to work with Gladstone Regional Council during its next vote on fluoridation of water.
AMA Queensland has offered to work with Gladstone Regional Council during its next vote on fluoridation of water. Crystal Jones
Health

Peak medical body's offer to help council with fluoride

Tegan Annett
by
27th Sep 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PEAK medical body has offered to work with Gladstone Regional Council in its next vote on fluoridating water.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor has called for another vote on the matter with the consideration of research released by the National Health and Medical Research Council last year.

It would be the council's third vote on fluoride since 2012, with the most recent in 2016. As a result, the council stopped adding fluoride to the region's water supply.

AMA Queensland vice president Dr Michael Cleary said it was "tremendous" the council was reconsidering its position on fluoride.

"I would welcome any opportunity to work with Gladstone councillors and to ensure their community once again receives the irrefutable benefits of fluoridated water as soon as possible," Dr Cleary said.

Meanwhile, councillor and dentist PJ Sobhanian has confirmed he will be involved in the next fluoride debate and vote.

Cr PJ Sobhanian was not involved in the last vote due to a conflict of interest because of his committee membership of the Australian Dental Association.

But after resigning from that position, Cr Sobhanian said he had received advice from the Office of the Integrity Commissioner so that he could take part in the next vote.

"I look forward to the latest evidence-based advice from respectable health bodies such as the AMA, ADA and health departments," Cr Sobhanian said.

"I will likely vote in favour of water fluoridation subject to advice from government health bodies."

Related Items

australian medical association queensland fluoridation of drinking water fluoride gladstone regional council
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    ATO puts an end to 'unfair' tax advantage for workers camp

    premium_icon ATO puts an end to 'unfair' tax advantage for workers camp

    News THE Australian Taxation Office has put an end to an "unfair” tax advantage at a Calliope workers camp.

    'Systemic failure': Calliope still without a GP

    premium_icon 'Systemic failure': Calliope still without a GP

    Health Six months after reopening, medical centre still needs a doctor

    GALLERY: Raising funds for farmers is music to their ears

    premium_icon GALLERY: Raising funds for farmers is music to their ears

    News Gladstone Region farmers to get boost from local fundraising.

    • 27th Sep 2018 8:27 AM
    Thirsty Merc rolling into the Harvey Road Tavern

    premium_icon Thirsty Merc rolling into the Harvey Road Tavern

    News "We really like playing regional places.”

    Local Partners