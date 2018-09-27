Peak medical body's offer to help council with fluoride

AMA Queensland has offered to work with Gladstone Regional Council during its next vote on fluoridation of water.

A PEAK medical body has offered to work with Gladstone Regional Council in its next vote on fluoridating water.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor has called for another vote on the matter with the consideration of research released by the National Health and Medical Research Council last year.

It would be the council's third vote on fluoride since 2012, with the most recent in 2016. As a result, the council stopped adding fluoride to the region's water supply.

AMA Queensland vice president Dr Michael Cleary said it was "tremendous" the council was reconsidering its position on fluoride.

"I would welcome any opportunity to work with Gladstone councillors and to ensure their community once again receives the irrefutable benefits of fluoridated water as soon as possible," Dr Cleary said.

Meanwhile, councillor and dentist PJ Sobhanian has confirmed he will be involved in the next fluoride debate and vote.

Cr PJ Sobhanian was not involved in the last vote due to a conflict of interest because of his committee membership of the Australian Dental Association.

But after resigning from that position, Cr Sobhanian said he had received advice from the Office of the Integrity Commissioner so that he could take part in the next vote.

"I look forward to the latest evidence-based advice from respectable health bodies such as the AMA, ADA and health departments," Cr Sobhanian said.

"I will likely vote in favour of water fluoridation subject to advice from government health bodies."