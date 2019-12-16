Menu
PCYC Gladstone branch manager Sgt Dominic Richardson puts pen to paper at the PCYC's tackling cyber-bullying program launch 12 December 2019
News

PCYC works to tackle cyber bullying

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
PCYC Gladstone is sharing a critical message with the region’s youth after receiving funding from the Queensland Government’s Tackle Cyberbulling Grants program.

The Youth Management Team created a video about support for those affected by cyber bullying.

Branch manager Sergeant Dominic Richardson said the video was launched on Thursday afternoon.

“It was nice to see the reaction of friends and supporters,” Sgt Richardson said.

“Some young people were present to see the unveiling and some were super embarrassed to see themselves on the screen.”

He said social media is part of everyone’s life and would continue to be.

“We know cyber bullying is out there,” he said.

“It’s about helping young people become resilient to that and be able to find support through each other or through the community.”

Watch the video here.

