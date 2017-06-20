PCYC program creating young leaders

BIG DAY: Students from Tannum Sands High School graduated from the Deep Blue Line program last week, a program run by PCYC.

A PROGRAM helping young women lacking in self confidence or struggling with other issues has proved successful with the recent batch of graduates.

Run by Police-Citizens Youth Club (PCYC) Gladstone, the Deep Blue Line program helps promote a healthy well being and positive future for young women who may be struggling. PCYC youth development officer Bec Frost said the program worked with girls from Tannum Sands High School for the past nine weeks.

"The main outcomes for the program are community related, positive well being and healthy futures, so each week we did a different session,” Ms Frost said.

"It's been really good, they were an awesome group of young girls.”

The program helps young women become confident in the community. Contributed

From participating in fitness sessions, cooking classes, self care classes, stress management workshops and beach activities, Ms Frost said the young women empowered each other and built healthy friendships.

"It's about creating young leaders,” she said.

"We do things with community members ... getting them to find their feet a bit more with what might interest them.”

Ms Frost said the program was Funded by Orica and received $40,000 to use over three years.

She said they allocated $4000-$5000 per school.

Running three programs a year, Ms Frost said the program included working alongside a female police officer to help create a positive relationship with the police service.

"The program helps build young women into positive leaders in the community,” Ms Frost said.

Students are chosen by their teachers.

The girls celebrated their graduation with a three-day getaway to Rockhampton that included a zoo trip, dinners out and some bushwalks.