PCYC Get ready for work skilling youth program

GET SET: Monique and Te Rarua encourage Gladstone youth to look into the PCYC - Get Set For Work program. Matt Taylor GLA300718PCYC

TE RARUA Vaeafisi wants to be a qualified chef to travel the world and PCYC has given him the first stepping stones of a prospective international career after completing the Certificate II in Hospitality training program.

Vaeafisi finished a 10 month Get Set For Work program through PCYC and already it has paid dividends.

"The program was pretty good and I got a job out of it and we learnt about life skills, communicating and team work,” Vaeafisi said.

Get Set For Work provides young people with nationally recognised training, combined with life and job skills to support a successful transition to employment or further education and training.

The training is funded and supported by the Queensland Government through the Skilling Queenslanders for Work initiative.

It is an ideal opportunity for the youth of Gladstone from 15 to 19 years old who are not in the school system and are ineligible to receive government assistance to take part of the fully funded program.

Monique Mortimer is going into the Certificate III Early Childhood Education and Care next intake.

"It offers what I want to do and the Cert III program in August will give me that pathway to future employment,” Monique said.

Program coordinator Rachel Wilkinson encouraged eligible youth to get involved with the program to help kick start a great career opportunity.

"We've had some good job outcomes with the program and looking forward to an exciting new intake,” Rachel said.

"There are still spots available for anyone interested in early childhood and working with children and the program commences August 13.”

Anyone interested in the program or more information can contact Rachel on 4972 3122.