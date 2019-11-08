PCYC faces court over teen’s gym death

THE prosecution of PCYC Queensland over teenager Ben Shaw's death will continue next year after the matter appeared at Pine Rivers Magistrates' Court this morning.

Work Health and Safety on September 23 charged PCYC Queensland for a Category 2 offence under the Work Health and Safety Act 2011.

This was for failing to comply with a health and safety duty and exposing individuals to a risk of death or serious injury.

Magistrate Trevor Morgan adjourned the matter to March 13 next year.

Supplied image of Ben Shaw, 15, who died on October 1 after a weightlifting accident at the Pine Rivers PCYC days earlier.

Prosecution council for Workplace Health and Safety Peter Matthews, said: "There is quite large brief of evidence. It has only just been delivered. The defendant needs time to work through it, to work out what is happening."

The prosecution had no objection to the adjournment.

Ben Shaw was working out alone at the centre on September 26, 2017 when a weight bar came down onto his throat, trapping him for about 20 minutes before he was found by staff.

Staff administered first aid before he was transported to Lady Cilento Hospital for treatment. He died at the hospital four days later, on September 30.

Representatives for PCYC Queensland at Pine Rivers Magistrates Court today at a hearing over the death of Ben Shaw. Picture: Marcel Baum

Ben's father Scott said he had mixed feelings about the prosecution of PCYC Queensland.

"It certainly is not a cause for celebration as we still don't have our Benny," he said.

"Ben was an amazing young man, who is still very much loved and missed by all.

"I hope these proceedings address any unanswered questions regarding the matter and also that the appropriate changes are made so that this doesn't happen again."

On learning of the charges, PCYC Queensland chief executive officer Phil Schultz said:

"We have co-operated fully with Worksafe Queensland during its investigation and will continue to work with authorities to enable the process to take its full course."